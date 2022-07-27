L&T has the backing of a solid order book; execution remains key2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 10:21 PM IST
- For 9MFY23, order prospects are at ₹7.6 tn, out of which ₹6.1 tn are expected to come from domestic projects
Listen to this article
Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) is often considered as a proxy to India’s infrastructure development as government orders account for a majority of its order book. So, the trajectory of order inflows is a crucial parameter for L&T investors. And there is good news on this front.