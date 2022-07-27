Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) is often considered as a proxy to India’s infrastructure development as government orders account for a majority of its order book. So, the trajectory of order inflows is a crucial parameter for L&T investors. And there is good news on this front.

During the June quarter (Q1FY23), L&T’s order inflows rose 57% year-on-year (y-o-y), mainly driven by new orders in its key infrastructure segment. This was aided by improving order finalization in the domestic market and large order wins in international markets, according to the company’s management.

Order book at the end of Q1 was at a record high of ₹3.63 trillion. For the remainder of the year (9MFY23), order prospects are at ₹7.6 trillion, out of which ₹6.1 trillion are expected to come from domestic projects. Even though the prospective order pipeline is lower than last year, the company’s management said it has been selective in bidding for projects. Nonetheless, factoring the healthy order prospects and a solid order book, the L&T management maintained its FY23 revenue and order inflow growth guidance of 12-15% (y-o-y).

Shares of L&T rose by 2.6% on Wednesday. “The excitement in the stock stems from upbeat commentary on orders. The robust growth in order inflows in Q1 means the ask rate for achieving the FY23 inflows guidance seems fairly achievable," said Amit Mahawar, executive director, institutional equities, Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

Another key aspect that L&T investors have been closely monitoring is the divestment of non-core assets. Analysts say the scenario on this front is improving, especially in the case of Hyderabad Metro Project where losses are narrowing and ridership is rising.“Exposure to non-core assets has impacted investors’ sentiment towards the L&T stock. Although the company is exploring options to dilute stake in Hyderabad Metro and exit L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd and Nabha Project Ltd, a further delay would be a risk to the stock’s long-term outlook," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, so far this fiscal, the L&T stock has risen 1.64% compared to a nearly 5% drop in the Nifty50 index. According to Mahawar, while investors’ narrative towards the stock is changing for the better, pick-up in its core engineering business and execution in the construction business is crucial. “L&T order inflows indicate that the pace of approvals in infrastructure space is holding-up; but, execution is relatively slower as order intake momentum hasn’t translated into commensurate revenue growth," he added.