L&T has the backing of a solid order book; execution remains key

Another key aspect that L&T investors have been closely monitoring is the divestment of non-core assets. Analysts say the scenario on this front is improving, especially in the case of Hyderabad Metro Project where losses are narrowing and ridership is rising.“Exposure to non-core assets has impacted investors’ sentiment towards the L&T stock. Although the company is exploring options to dilute stake in Hyderabad Metro and exit L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd and Nabha Project Ltd, a further delay would be a risk to the stock’s long-term outlook," said an analyst requesting anonymity.