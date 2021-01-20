L&T Infotech's improving deal win trajectory is good, but priced-in

Shares of technology consulting and digital solutions company L&T Infotech rose nearly 3.5% in opening trade on Wednesday following its stellar earnings performance. Some of the key highlights of its December quarter earnings were better-than-expected constant currency revenue growth, decent margins and new deal wins.

On a sequential basis, LTI reported a constant currency revenue growth of 5.3%, ahead of 4.5-5% range estimated by analysts. This was aided by sequential improvement in performance of its manufacturing and banking and financial services verticals. However, insurance and energy and utilities segments lagged behind. Among geographies, growth was led by North America and Europe.

Investors should note that IT services providers who have reported numbers so far, have beaten expectations on constant currency revenue growth terms. After a strong show by sector leaders Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd, earnings of other companies were anticipated to be decent.

LTI's operating margin growth was aided by higher utilisation and increased share of off-shore revenue.

Further, the company announced two large deals with net new total contract value of $278 million. Analysts point out that these are the best ever signings with the previous best being $113 million. The company's management said that it has a healthy deal pipeline and outlook client mining is positive.

"Results were beat on all counts; as has been the case with most peer performance. Deal wins and pipeline comments are better than peers," analysts at Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd said in a note to clients on 19 January.

While improving deal win trajectory is a positive, but after the recent run-up in the stock these positives seem to factored-in. The LTI stock hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹4,483 on 15 January on the NSE. Akin to some peers, in the last one year, the stock has rallied more than 100%. Currently, the stock has come off a bit from its recent high and trading at around ₹4,155.

Analysts are also wary of the stock's pricey valuations. According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd, the LTI stock trades at 28 times their FY23 EPS estimates versus the sector average of 24 times and at a peak relative to its history. EPS is short for earnings per share. "LTI is not only the most expensive midcap but also the most expensive IT services company within our Coverage Universe," said the brokerage house in a note on 6 January.

