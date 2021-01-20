L&T Infotech's improving deal win trajectory is good, but priced-in

While improving deal win trajectory is a positive, but after the recent run-up in the stock these positives seem to factored-in. The LTI stock hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹4,483 on 15 January on the NSE. Akin to some peers, in the last one year, the stock has rallied more than 100%. Currently, the stock has come off a bit from its recent high and trading at around ₹4,155.