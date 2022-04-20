L&T Infotech's shares fall as Q4 results disappoint

“We cut FY2023-24E earnings per share by 2-3% to account for margin headwinds" said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 19 April. Note that the broking firm has also reduced the fair value of the stock to Rs5,500 (from Rs6,130 earlier), valuing the stock at 29X FY2024E earnings per share (32X earlier). “We like scalability attributes of LTI’s business but find current valuations expensive," it said. The stock is currently trading at Rs5207 apiece on the NSE.

