L&T Infotech stock: Priced to perfection

However, high valuations are not the only concern for LTI’s investors. There is one crucial downside risk. Despite massive hiring in the recent quarters, the LTI management has cautioned about talent crunch remaining a near-term concern for the company, as well as the industry. In Q2FY22, LTI hired 4,034 employees, a record high. The company aims to hire 5,500 freshers in FY22 to meet high demand. The management expects the tight supply situation to ease over the next four-six quarters, it said at the analyst meeting.