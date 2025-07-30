L&T kicks off FY26 with big orders; all eyes now on margin trajectory
Summary
A surge in core project inflows, robust pipeline, and improving operational metrics lift investor sentiment, even as margin pressure lingers.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) investors were elated after the engineering giant reported robust order inflows in the June quarter (Q1FY26), lifting its stock nearly 5% on Wednesday.
