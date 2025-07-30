L&T kicks off FY26 with big orders; all eyes now on margin trajectory

Despite L&T’s improving execution capabilities, core margin could see some pressure in case of a spike in commodity prices because of a higher share of fixed-price international orders. “We believe core operating profit margin may bottom out at current levels of 8.2% with FY26/27 providing a path towards 8.5–9% given further projects reach margin recognition milestones by H2FY26/FY27," said Nuvama Institutional Equities in a 29 July report. A pick-up in core margin is among the factors that is crucial for L&T’s re-rating.