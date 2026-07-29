L&T's order book is booming. Is the valuation already pricing it in?

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had already warned investors to expect a soft first half of FY27 as supply-chain disruptions stemming from the West Asia conflict weighed on project execution. Against that backdrop, weak April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results were hardly a surprise. The stock nevertheless rose about 3% on Wednesday, buoyed by management's assurance that the Q1 shortfall can be recovered over the rest of the year as project execution accelerates.
Revenue in L&T's core engineering business—projects, products and manufacturing—rose just 2% year-on-year to ₹46,191 crore in Q1, while Ebitda margin shrank by 20 basis points to 7%. To meet its FY27 guidance of 10-12% revenue growth and a 7.8% Ebitda margin in the core engineering business, project execution will need to gather pace meaningfully over the coming quarters.