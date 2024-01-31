L&T: Margin woes overshadow Q3 positives
SummaryOperating performance of L&T’s core engineering and construction business also disappointed in the third quarter. Order inflow, though, increased 25%, mainly on export contracts
Shares of engineering giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd hit a 52-week high of ₹3,737.90 apiece on Tuesday on new order wins. But the excitement fizzled out on Wednesday after the third-quarter operating performance of L&T’s core engineering and construction (E&C) business disappointed.