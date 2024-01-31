L&T: Margin woes overshadow Q3 positives

Shares of engineering giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd hit a 52-week high of ₹3,737.90 apiece on Tuesday on new order wins. But the excitement fizzled out on Wednesday after the third-quarter operating performance of L&T’s core engineering and construction (E&C) business disappointed.

Margin fell 90 basis points year-on-year to 7.6%, missing analysts’ expectations. Execution of legacy orders secured in FY21 and the first half of FY22, and the issue of new orders still not achieving a margin recognition threshold, led to weak core margin.

E&C margin has been in low single digits in the previous three quarters, and the pain may not be over yet. L&T has lowered its E&C margin guidance range to 8.25-8.5% from 8.5-9%. Although the cut in guidance is not steep, it prompted profit-booking that dragged the stock down 4% on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that L&T has entered into more fixed price contracts incrementally over the previous few quarters. Such contracts tend to witness more margin volatility, especially in a scenario of commodity inflation. For L&T, fixed price contracts accounted for 42-43% of its order book in the first nine months of FY24, as against the traditional level of 33-35%.

That said, the management expects legacy contracts to largely conclude by FY24. L&T believes execution in FY25 will have a high share of new orders with better margins. The company anticipates a gradual improvement in core Ebitda margin over the next four-five quarters, with a focus on achieving a double-digit margin.

“We expect the overhang of legacy projects to persist longer into H1FY25, but post that with newer projects crossing margin recognition threshold, core Ebitda margins can largely normalize," said Priyankar Biswas, India analyst at BNP Paribas.

He expects that a larger portion of revenues from the real estate business, known for its high margins, in FY25 and FY26 will aid further margin recovery.

For now, concerns on margin have overshadowed the positives on Q3FY24 earnings. L&T’s order inflow grew 25% year-on-year to ₹76,000 crore. The orderbook stood at around ₹4.7 trillion, up 22% y-o-y, at the end of Q3FY24.

While domestic order inflows disappointed, exports orders shot up year-on-year driven by mega order wins in West Asia. In fact, the share of international projects in the total order book increased to 39% in Q3FY24, with Saudi Arabia accounting for nearly 29% of the order book.

By the courtesy of a robust order book, L&T has raised its growth guidance for revenue to high-teens from 15% earlier for FY24, and order inflow will grow 20% year-on-year compared to over 12% earlier. The company said it has a robust prospects pipeline of about ₹6.3 trillion in the near-term, which bodes well for revenue visibility.

Over the past year, the stock of the industry bellwether has rallied by 64%. The government’s thrust on infrastructure capex had aided order prospects of key capital good companies and boosted sentiment towards their stocks.

However, in the meantime, a near-term risk lingers. The L&T management has cautioned about election-related slowdown impact on domestic order execution and inflows for Q4FY24 and Q1FY25. Further, while private sector capital expenditure is witnessing green shoots, it is yet to see a full recovery.

That said, valuations are barely comforting. According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, the L&T stock trades at 33x one-year forward core E&C earnings-per-share multiple versus the brokerage’s 22x multiple.

“Recent/upcoming events make it difficult to be liberal on multiples, given the growing share of overseas business, Saudi Aramco halting growth plans, share of fixed contracts going up, domestic ordering continuing to disappoint and case for fiscal consolidation from FY2025," Kotak said in its report dated 31 January.

Apart from this, there are potential downside risks that L&T investors need to monitor. These include slower completion of mega and ultra-mega projects, input cost inflation, elevated receivables, and delay in non-core asset monetization.