L&T orders shine, but margins dull

At the group level, L&T received orders worth ₹89,153 crore in Q2, representing a 72% year-on-year growth. This was the highest ever quarterly order inflow. What is more, according to the company, the order prospects pipeline as of September stood at ₹8.8 trillion with infrastructure accounting for ₹5.1 trillion, ₹2.9 trillion coming from the hydrocarbon business, and power contributing ₹0.5 trillion and rest from other segments. The prospects improved mainly due to large hydrocarbon opportunities in the Middle East. In the long run, the hydrocarbon business is viewed as one of the growth drivers for L&T. Within infra, transportation and railways, water and factories and building are key drivers. “Growth in hydrocarbons is positive as it has higher Ebitda margin profile than the infrastructure segment, better working capital cycle, and limited competition," said a report from Elara Securities (India) dated 1 November.