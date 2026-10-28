Can L&T’s product segment boost profitability as semiconductor and industrial electronics gain scale?

Blame the projects segment, where the margin dipped 52 bps year-on-year to 6.3% even as revenue rose by 19% to ₹53,911 crore. In contrast, the product and manufacturing segment margin expanded by 226 bps to 15.8%. Thus, overall PPM Ebitda growth came in slower than revenue growth at 16% year-on-year to ₹4,104 crore. The management reiterated its margin guidance of 7.8% for FY27.