L&T Q2: Robust numbers amid stock’s lifetime highs, but risks loom

L&T’s massive order book translates into a revenue visibility of almost three years. A strong prospect pipeline of ₹10.40 trillion, along with a decent expected win rate of 18-20%, should ensure that the order book doesn’t get drained out even as the company remains committed to doubling revenues every five years. New segments like real estate, semiconductors, renewables and data centres, which have been cost-guzzlers so far, are likely to drive the next leg of growth. The easing of interest burden from a potential divestment of the Hyderabad metro project can support margins, but significant write-offs can rain on the parade.