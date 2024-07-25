Execution challenges may weigh on L&T's growth prospects
Summary
- Profitability in Q1 was led by robust execution of international projects, while domestic ones remained subdued on account of labour shortages during the general elections.
- L&T is struggling to balance growth, working capital and margins, according to analysts at Ambit Capital.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd’s stock shot up more than 2.5% on Thursday after its consolidated Ebitda increased 15% year-on-year to ₹5,615 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY25), slightly above Street estimates. Profitability was led by robust execution of international projects, while domestic ones remained subdued. The strong pipeline of orders worth ₹4.9 trillion – three times the trailing 12 months revenue of L&T’s core projects & manufacturing (P&M) business – should aid the growth momentum.