Execution challenges may weigh on L&T's growth prospects

The stock’s muted returns reflect the lack of excitement. So far this year, L&T stock is up just 3%, well below the Nifty50’s 13% gain. According to analysts at Ambit Capital, while the Street relishes order inflow growth, L&T is struggling to balance growth, working capital and margins. “Even as valuations suggest that the Street expects it to deliver on both parameters, a miss on any one will result in weak cash generation," it said in a report on 25 July.