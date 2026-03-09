Middle East tensions pose a risk to L&T’s order inflow, execution

L&T’s order prospects pipeline for the March quarter (Q4FY26) stands at ₹5.92 trillion, including ₹1.26 trillion for the Hydrocarbon segment. The overseas market is expected to contribute a large part of this pipeline. “Given the ongoing hostilities, we see about 10% impact on the FY26 order inflow, basis the order prospect pipeline,” said Emkay Global Financial Services in a report on 4 March. “For L&T, 12,000-15,000 workers are presently working in the Middle East region. While it is difficult to assess the current situation, we estimate that L&T’s core earnings will be negatively impacted by 11-12% for FY27E/28E, assuming a three-month execution delay and low order inflow mainly in the hydrocarbon segment,” it added.