Markets
L&T Tech's Q3 excites, but don’t ignore the near-term headwinds
Summary
- L&T Technology Services has surprised investors with significant deal wins and margin expansion in Q3FY25. But its shares have declined 4.35% in FY25 so far, lagging the Nifty IT index’s returns. Here's why
Midcap IT firm L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) surprised the Street with solid deal wins and margin expansion in the December quarter (Q3FY25). Investors cheered, taking the shares up about 8% on Thursday.
