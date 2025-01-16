Further, LTTS has revised organic year-on-year revenue growth guidance to 8%, which is at the lower end of earlier guidance of 8-10%. This reflects ongoing weakness in the auto portfolio of its mobility vertical. HDFC Securities notes that the downward revision in organic revenue growth guidance was on expected lines and headwinds in the automotive subsegment of mobility (32% of revenue) are likely to disrupt near-term growth keeping earnings growth volatile. For FY25, the Ebit margin target for the organic business is at 16%.