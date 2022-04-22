L&T Tech’s rich valuations demand solid earnings growth

According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, for LTTS, FY2022 had tailwinds from a low base, strong recovery in ERD spending and ramp-up of a $100 million oil & gas deal. ERD is short for engineering research & development. “Set-up to FY2023 has macro headwinds of high inflation and increasing geopolitical risks, which has already led to cut in global GDP growth forecasts. Recovery in a couple of verticals – telecom/hi-tech and medical devices can be gradual," said the Kotak report. The domestic brokerage house is of the view that the stock’s valuations are expensive at 32 times estimated earnings for FY24 even after the recent correction.