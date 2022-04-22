L&T Tech’s rich valuations demand solid earnings growth

L&T Tech’s rich valuations demand solid earnings growth2 min read . 11:47 AM IST
- L&T Tech’s management indicated that its large-deal pipeline is currently higher than previous years’ and they expect the momentum of deal closures to continue.
Investors’ reaction to the March quarter earnings of L&T Technology and Services Ltd (LTTS) was muted, with the stock falling around 1.5% on Friday on the NSE. The Q4FY22 earnings performance of this tier-II IT company was a mixed bag.
In constant currency (CC) terms revenue rose 3.6% sequentially, missing analysts’ estimates. This was a fall out of muted growth in its verticals of telecom & hi-tech, industrial products and medical devices.
Ebit margin at 18.6%, was flat sequentially, but a tad ahead of consensus estimate of 18.4%. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. Analysts note that the headwinds from utilization and revenue mix changes were offset by operational efficiency gains and currency depreciation. Going ahead, the company’s management targets to maintain Ebit margin higher than 18%.
On the positive side, the company’s deal bookings continued to be strong. In Q4FY22, it won a total of six deals of more than $10 million each. The company’s management indicated that its large-deal pipeline is currently higher than previous years’ and it expects the momentum of deal closures to continue.
For FY23, the management guided its dollar revenue growth to be in the 13.5-15.5% range. The management said that its conservative guidance takes into account the uncertain macro environment.
Analysts note that in the backdrop deteriorating macro-economic situation, the company needs to clock solid earnings growth to justify its rich valuation multiples.
According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, for LTTS, FY2022 had tailwinds from a low base, strong recovery in ERD spending and ramp-up of a $100 million oil & gas deal. ERD is short for engineering research & development. “Set-up to FY2023 has macro headwinds of high inflation and increasing geopolitical risks, which has already led to cut in global GDP growth forecasts. Recovery in a couple of verticals – telecom/hi-tech and medical devices can be gradual," said the Kotak report. The domestic brokerage house is of the view that the stock’s valuations are expensive at 32 times estimated earnings for FY24 even after the recent correction.
Sharing a similar concern, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher caution that there is a possibility of moderation in ER&D spends, which is discretionary in nature, due to macro uncertainties, so guidance may not be upgraded from (13-15% to 19-20%) by same level as it was done in FY22. The broking house has cut the stock’s target price to ₹4,549 from ₹5,428 on expensive valuations.
Investors would reckon that tier-II IT stocks, including LTTS, were in top form last year, witnessing steep rallies as their growth outperformed larger-cap peers. However, so far in this calendar year, the LTTS stock is down by about 26% as concerns over sustenance of this outperformance are rising.