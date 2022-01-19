L&T Tech stock slips 7% as Q3 revenue disappoints

While there are some bright spots in LTTS' Q3 earnings and outlook, the valuation at which this stock is trading, did not leave much room left for disappointment. In the past one year, the LTTS' stock has risen by around 95% compared to benchmark index Nifty IT index which gave returns of 44% in the same span. In fact, on 4 January 2022, the stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹5955 on the NSE. Analysts say, post this steep rally in the stock, most positives are factored-in.