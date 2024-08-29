L&T Tech has outlined an ambitious growth plan. But it's off to a slow start.
Summary
- L&T Tech aims to be a top ER&D services company with $2 billion revenue. The focus is on mobility, sustainability, and tech, but lacks a timeline. Analysts see potential but caution against ambitious targets and slow deal conversions.
L&T Technology Services Ltd’s revamped growth strategy has the Street excited, leading to a nearly 5% rise in the stock over the past two days. The tier-2 IT company aims to be among the top five engineering, research and development (ER&D) services companies globally, and is targeting $2 billion in revenue in the medium-term.