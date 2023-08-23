LTTS investors see a ray of hope but valuations can be a bother1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:13 PM IST
Although pace of deal conversions is still slow, the company has not seen clients significantly cut technology spending.
The stock of L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) hit a new 52-week high of ₹4,408.95 on Wednesday. The company’s management recently met analysts and spoke about the improving near-term demand outlook. According to management, barring a few pockets of weakness such as telecom (semiconductors), deal pipeline is improving. Although pace of deal conversions is still slow, the company has not seen clients significantly cut technology spending. So, management hopes that consistent deal conversions will boost revenue growth ahead.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started