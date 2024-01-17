L&T Technology Services: Too bold to handle?
Summary
- For LTTS, to meet the implied quarterly growth rate of 4-7% for Q4FY24 might be challenging given the macroeconomic conditions.
Winter for the general engineering R&D (ER&D) space is over and spring may be around the corner, said the management of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) in its Q3FY24 earnings call. This optimistic outlook, the company believes, is not limited to LTTS but extends to the broader industry. A bold statement, despite prevailing global economic uncertainties and a cautious stance from top-tier IT companies regarding near-term demand.