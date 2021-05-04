L&T Technology stock slips 7% as investors give thumbs down to its guidance

"Guidance is lower than our previous forecast of 19% growth for FY22E and implies modest CAGR of 2-2.75% for the four quarters of FY22E, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in their earnings review report. Analysts are of the view that this guidance is inconsistent with strong deal wins reported over the past few quarters and implies either higher attrition of revenues or cushion baked for demand fulfillment challenges resulting from spike in covid-19 cases in India.