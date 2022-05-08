LTI, Mindtree merger faces near-term risks

In FY22, LTI and Mindtree outperformed most of their tier-I competitors on revenue growth. Investors rewarded the stellar earnings show. Shares of LTI and Mindtree gained 20.5% and 50.1%, respectively, in the past one year. Little wonder then that the FY24 valuations of LTI and Mindtree are on a par with TCS and at a premium to Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies. FY24 price-to-earnings multiples of LTI and Mindtree are nearly 25 times, each, according to Bloomberg data. Meanwhile, the swap ratio of 73 LTI shares for every 100 Mindtree shares, is neutral to both companies at current share price, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 8 May. Post-merger, parent Larsen and Toubro will hold 68.73% in the company. Based on FY22 numbers, LTIMindtree’s profit after tax was about $530 million, cash and investments were about $1 billion, and headcount was about 82,000.