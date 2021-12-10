LTI stock down 1.6% as management cautious of near-term, supply-side pressures

Sharing its growth plan, the management aims to boost its revenues by mining existing clients and investing in new high potential verticals and markets, among other measures. Demand continues to be strong across all verticals, markets and service lines with a new large deal pipeline at USD 2.07 billion, a growth of 9% year-on-year (y-o-y), the management said. The management added that demand is shifting towards medium-sized short cycle deals, which is driven by discretionary spends. Further, the LTI retained its margin guidance at 14-15% and said that the company continues to focus on reinvesting to capture incremental market share rather than the margin uptick. “We see this as an indication of the company’s willingness to absorb pricing pressure, unlike peer commentary on price hikes," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report.