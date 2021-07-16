LTI stock down 3% despite decent Q1 earnings

On the flipside, the company's operating performance was impacted by wage hikes. Ebit margins dipped by 300 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis to 16.4% as the company advanced its wage hike cycle by one quarter to Q1FY22 and absence of one-time benefit of 80bps in the last quarter. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Analysts say this decline in margin is in line with expectations.