LTIMindtree continues to grapple with post-merger exits amid demand slowdown

When the merger of L&T Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree was announced in May 2022, top management exits were foreseen as a key risk for the merged entity. That forecast proved correct and continues to play out. Last week, Vinit Teredesai resigned as chief financial officer of LTIMindtree Ltd. He will be replaced by Vipul Chandra, the head of treasury at parent company Larsen & Toubro.