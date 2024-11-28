Markets
LTIMindtree readies recipe for $10 bn revenue, but near-term woes a spoilsport
Summary
- LTIMindtree aims for $10 billion revenue by FY31-32 with a focus on Fortune 500 accounts and AI. But investor concerns due to near-term issues and merger integration challenges remain
LTIMindtree Ltd is bracing for the next leg of growth, but the Street is hardly excited. The company eyes $10 billion revenue by FY31-32, up from $4.2 billion now.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more