LTIMindtree readies recipe for $10 bn revenue, but near-term woes a spoilsport

But LTIMindtree’s muted stock returns suggest investors are more worried about near-term concerns than cheering long-term targets. The stock is down 1% in 2024 so far, versus Nifty IT index’s 24% gain. According to Incred Research Services, although the expected ramp-up of the $200 million total contract value of deal and potential ramp-up of BFSI deals in final stages could aid Q3FY25 revenue, furloughs are a worry as three verticals witnessing furloughs account for around 80% of the revenue. So, the brokerage has trimmed its Q3 and Q4 sequential growth estimates to 1.5% and 2%, respectively, versus 2.1% and 2.5% earlier.