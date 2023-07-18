Markets
LTIMindtree investors need to brace for slower-than-expected revival
Summary
- The management has acknowledged that while deal pipelines are robust, decision-making among clients remains sluggish. It also noted that discretionary spending pressure persists and clients are showing a preference for projects guaranteeing tangible returns on investment
IT services firm LTIMindtree Ltd disappointed investors with its June quarter (Q1FY24) results, which were a mixed bad. Sequential constant currency revenue growth of 0.1% was below analysts’ expectations. While hi-tech, media and entertainment, and healthcare saw positive growth quarter-on-quarter, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and retail registered sequential revenue decline.
