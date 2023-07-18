LTIMindtree investors need to brace for slower-than-expected revival

During an earnings call, the management acknowledged that while deal pipelines are robust, decision-making among clients remains sluggish. It also noted that discretionary spending pressure persists and clients are showing a preference for projects guaranteeing tangible returns on investment. As a result, LTIMindtree's revenue growth recovery has been slower than anticipated due to delayed deal closures, slower project ramp-ups, and changes in the deal mix.

