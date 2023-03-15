LTIMindtree’s plans fail to excite3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:05 PM IST
LTIM is targeting $1 billion in revenue synergies in the next 4-5 years through cross-selling opportunities.
At its first Investor Day meet after the merger, information technology (IT) services provider LTIMindree Ltd (LTIM) on Tuesday outlined growth strategies under the LTIM One plan. The management said it endeavours to consistently deliver industry-leading profitable growth.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×