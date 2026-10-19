Can LTM’s pivot towards shorter-tenure AI deals accelerate revenue growth in H2?

LTM had promised a growth uptick from the September quarter (Q2FY27), but the 1.1% sequential constant currency (CC) revenue improvement was unsatisfactory. The drag came from seasonality in the technology and services vertical and its Saudi Arabian joint ventures, which reduced sequential growth by 60-70 basis points (bps).
The company has strategically shifted the deal mix towards shorter-tenure artificial intelligence (AI) projects as it aspires for a better H2FY27. H2 is poised to be buoyed by AI-led deals, recovery in client accounts and the Randstad Technology and Consulting Services acquisition (approvals on track for Q3FY27).