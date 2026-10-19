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Can LTM’s pivot towards shorter-tenure AI deals accelerate revenue growth in H2?

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read19 Oct 2026, 10:40 AM IST
LTM attributed weaker order inflows to a change in deal mix, with a significant portion of bookings comprising annual contract value-based deals.
LTM attributed weaker order inflows to a change in deal mix, with a significant portion of bookings comprising annual contract value-based deals.(Bloomberg)
Summary

AI deals have six-12 months duration and enable faster revenue conversion than traditional large IT deals with long transition periods.

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LTM had promised a growth uptick from the September quarter (Q2FY27), but the 1.1% sequential constant currency (CC) revenue improvement was unsatisfactory. The drag came from seasonality in the technology and services vertical and its Saudi Arabian joint ventures, which reduced sequential growth by 60-70 basis points (bps).

LTM had promised a growth uptick from the September quarter (Q2FY27), but the 1.1% sequential constant currency (CC) revenue improvement was unsatisfactory. The drag came from seasonality in the technology and services vertical and its Saudi Arabian joint ventures, which reduced sequential growth by 60-70 basis points (bps).

The company has strategically shifted the deal mix towards shorter-tenure artificial intelligence (AI) projects as it aspires for a better H2FY27. H2 is poised to be buoyed by AI-led deals, recovery in client accounts and the Randstad Technology and Consulting Services acquisition (approvals on track for Q3FY27).

The company has strategically shifted the deal mix towards shorter-tenure artificial intelligence (AI) projects as it aspires for a better H2FY27. H2 is poised to be buoyed by AI-led deals, recovery in client accounts and the Randstad Technology and Consulting Services acquisition (approvals on track for Q3FY27).

AI deals have six-12 months duration and enable faster revenue conversion than traditional large IT deals with long transition periods. The former are also gross-margin accretive.

LTM eyes CC year-on-year growth of 5.3% in FY27—similar to FY26. But order inflow fell 25% sequentially and 21% year-on-year in Q2 to a multi-quarter low of $1.26 billion, clouding near-term revenue visibility.

LTM attributed this drop to a change in mix. AI revenue grew 40% year-on-year to 13.4% of Q2 revenue. A significant portion of the orders comprised annual contract value (ACV)-based deals.

Also Read | Fresh hires edgy as cautious IT firms defer onboarding

The pipeline is healthy, but LTM hasn’t shared the ACV-total contract value (TCV) split. ACV measures the average revenue generated by a single contract over a 12-month period, while TCV gauges total revenue over the entire contract duration.

The absence of a disclosed ACV versus traditional TCV split makes it difficult to assess the quality and revenue visibility of bookings, said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. LTM may provide an ACV split from the next quarter.

Randstad acquisition

The Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin rose 10 bps sequentially to 15.6%, lagging the consensus estimate of 15.8%. The Randstad acquisition could have an amortization-related margin impact in Q4FY27.

Dolat Capital noted that West Asia is proving to be a significant pain point for LTM as the rest of the world is just about 10% of the revenue mix, but the impact has weighed heavily on Q2 and is likely to have similar effects in H2.

Amid lingering growth woes, LTM’s shares declined over 1% on Monday, taking the fall so far in 2026 to almost 30%, underperforming the Nifty IT index. The stock trades at 19 times FY28 estimated earnings, Bloomberg data showed.

Also Read | IT firms poised for washout H1 with a Q2 dud
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketCan LTM’s pivot towards shorter-tenure AI deals accelerate revenue growth in H2?

Can LTM’s pivot towards shorter-tenure AI deals accelerate revenue growth in H2?

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read19 Oct 2026, 10:40 AM IST
LTM attributed weaker order inflows to a change in deal mix, with a significant portion of bookings comprising annual contract value-based deals.
LTM attributed weaker order inflows to a change in deal mix, with a significant portion of bookings comprising annual contract value-based deals.(Bloomberg)
Summary

AI deals have six-12 months duration and enable faster revenue conversion than traditional large IT deals with long transition periods.

Gift this article

LTM had promised a growth uptick from the September quarter (Q2FY27), but the 1.1% sequential constant currency (CC) revenue improvement was unsatisfactory. The drag came from seasonality in the technology and services vertical and its Saudi Arabian joint ventures, which reduced sequential growth by 60-70 basis points (bps).

LTM had promised a growth uptick from the September quarter (Q2FY27), but the 1.1% sequential constant currency (CC) revenue improvement was unsatisfactory. The drag came from seasonality in the technology and services vertical and its Saudi Arabian joint ventures, which reduced sequential growth by 60-70 basis points (bps).

The company has strategically shifted the deal mix towards shorter-tenure artificial intelligence (AI) projects as it aspires for a better H2FY27. H2 is poised to be buoyed by AI-led deals, recovery in client accounts and the Randstad Technology and Consulting Services acquisition (approvals on track for Q3FY27).

The company has strategically shifted the deal mix towards shorter-tenure artificial intelligence (AI) projects as it aspires for a better H2FY27. H2 is poised to be buoyed by AI-led deals, recovery in client accounts and the Randstad Technology and Consulting Services acquisition (approvals on track for Q3FY27).

AI deals have six-12 months duration and enable faster revenue conversion than traditional large IT deals with long transition periods. The former are also gross-margin accretive.

LTM eyes CC year-on-year growth of 5.3% in FY27—similar to FY26. But order inflow fell 25% sequentially and 21% year-on-year in Q2 to a multi-quarter low of $1.26 billion, clouding near-term revenue visibility.

LTM attributed this drop to a change in mix. AI revenue grew 40% year-on-year to 13.4% of Q2 revenue. A significant portion of the orders comprised annual contract value (ACV)-based deals.

Also Read | Fresh hires edgy as cautious IT firms defer onboarding

The pipeline is healthy, but LTM hasn’t shared the ACV-total contract value (TCV) split. ACV measures the average revenue generated by a single contract over a 12-month period, while TCV gauges total revenue over the entire contract duration.

The absence of a disclosed ACV versus traditional TCV split makes it difficult to assess the quality and revenue visibility of bookings, said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. LTM may provide an ACV split from the next quarter.

Randstad acquisition

The Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin rose 10 bps sequentially to 15.6%, lagging the consensus estimate of 15.8%. The Randstad acquisition could have an amortization-related margin impact in Q4FY27.

Dolat Capital noted that West Asia is proving to be a significant pain point for LTM as the rest of the world is just about 10% of the revenue mix, but the impact has weighed heavily on Q2 and is likely to have similar effects in H2.

Amid lingering growth woes, LTM’s shares declined over 1% on Monday, taking the fall so far in 2026 to almost 30%, underperforming the Nifty IT index. The stock trades at 19 times FY28 estimated earnings, Bloomberg data showed.

Also Read | IT firms poised for washout H1 with a Q2 dud
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketCan LTM’s pivot towards shorter-tenure AI deals accelerate revenue growth in H2?
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