LTM needs faster revenue growth to meet FY27 goal

Near-term revenue growth will be organic as Randstad acquisition is expected to close only in or after Q3FY27. LTM expects FY27 revenue growth to be better than FY26. But Nuvama Research said weak Q1FY27 results have raised the ask-rate for LTM to meet its guidance of higher growth in FY27 over FY26 (+5.3% CC y-o-y), which seems to be tall ask.