LTM needs faster revenue growth to meet FY27 goal

IT services firm LTM’s June quarter (Q1FY27) result was a mixed bag: muted revenue growth, range-bound deal wins, but better-than-expected margin. The stock was flat in early session on Monday. Sequential constant currency (CC) revenue rose a mere 0.3% due to the delayed ramp-up of PAN card 2.0 deal in India and war-related disruptions.
Vertical-wise, revenue improvement was led by technology & services (3.4% sequential CC growth), followed by financial services (3.2% sequential CC growth), which rebounded after several weak quarters. Consumer and production segments were sore points. LTM saw sequential growth across client buckets, with CC revenue from top five and top ten clients rising 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively.
LTM is confident of revenue acceleration Q2FY27 onward, continuing through the year with margin expansion, aided by a robust order book, the completion of top-client transitions, and AI proof points. LTM’s AI revenue reached a quarterly run-rate of around $150 million. LTM has invested in enterprise AI firm Uniphore and launched new AI products.