Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  L&T’s lower guidance leaves no margin for error

L&T’s lower guidance leaves no margin for error

Harsha Jethmalani

The company blamed changed order book composition, higher working capital requirement, and higher fuel and labour costs for lowering its margin forecast for FY25

Several brokerages have downgraded their ratings on Larsen and Tourbo and slashed their share price targets for the company.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s management has lowered its expectations for the ongoing financial year, a decision that hasn’t gone down well with investors.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s management has lowered its expectations for the ongoing financial year, a decision that hasn’t gone down well with investors.

Earnings for the March quarter and the 2023-24 financial year did have their share of positives, but lower-than-anticipated FY25 margin forecast for the company’s core project and manufacturing business played spoilsport.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Earnings for the March quarter and the 2023-24 financial year did have their share of positives, but lower-than-anticipated FY25 margin forecast for the company’s core project and manufacturing business played spoilsport.

L&T’s shares plunged 6% on Thursday, deeper than the benchmark Nifty 50 index’s 1.6% fall.

The company's FY25 margin guidance at 8.25% marks a steep revision from the 9% target the company had set for FY24 when the year had begun. This was a letdown for many analysts who were penciling in a 9-9.5% margin guidance.

The management attributed several factors for the lower margin guidance. These included a changed order book composition with higher contribution from international orders, which tend to have lower margins; higher working capital requirement; higher fuel and labour costs, especially in West Asia; and deferment of claims.

L&T also cautioned of a possible variance in margin (estimated versus actual) due to these factors. Small wonder, earnings downgrades poured in and target prices for the L&T stock were slashed by a slew of brokerages.

Kotak Institutional Equities cut its margin assumptions for L&T by 70-100 basis points (bps) for FY25 and by 70 bps for FY26, building in a limited 70 bps improvement in profitability over the next three years. One basis point is 0.01%.

This has overshadowed L&T’s strong close to FY24. The company’s order inflow growth at 31% year-on-year in FY24 was ahead of its 20% growth guidance. This provides robust execution visibility.

While order inflows in the March quarter at Rs56,050 crore fell 8% year-on-year, led by a fall in domestic orders due to the ongoing elections, the order book at 4.8 trillion was at a record high.

A moderation in domestic order inflows due to the ongoing national election may also weigh on L&T’s performance in the first half of this financial year. But the prospective pipeline for FY25 is healthy and stands at 12.1 trillion, up 24% year-on-year. Based on this, L&T anticipates 10% order inflow growth in FY25.

However, its FY25 revenue growth guidance of 15% seems low given the FY24 orders.

Further, the improvement in working capital situation aided by improved collections and better customer advances was a positive. This aided L&T’s return ratio profile. In FY24, L&T was able to improve return on equity (RoE) by 270 bps to 14.9% as it reduced net working capital by 410 bps to 12% of sales.

For FY25, L&T expects net working capital to sales at 15%. The management said the company will constantly focus on improving RoE by reducing working capital. This will be driven by a better focus on overall collection improvement.

Meanwhile, the management said that average ridership in the Hyderabad Metro project fell to 441,000 passengers a day in the March quarter from 444,000 passengers a day in the preceding third quarter. The drop was due to free bus travel introduced for women by the Telangana government.

L&T is looking to improve the operational parameters of Hyderabad Metro and considers reaching ridership exceeding 500,000 passengers before it can be sold to the private equity funds, which will take 18-24 months.

L&T’s shares are down so far in 2024, underperforming the Nifty 50 index. The lukewarm margin performance seen in recent quarters despite robust order inflows has been a dampener.

Analysts at IIFL Securities have cut their estimates for core FY25 and 26 earnings per share by 5% and 9%, respectively. They believe L&T’s FY25 guidance tames down earnings expectations, limiting further disappointments. In other words, meaningful upside in the stock ahead would depend on the trajectory of the company’s revenue and margin.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.