L&T’s orders soothe, but margin irks
Summary
- A key worry is that L&T's recent large order wins may be margin dilutive.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd’s (L&T) shares fell 3% on Saturday, pretty much wiping away the gains it saw the previous day in reaction to the December quarter results (Q3FY25). Positives of Q3 aside, some part of the stock upmove was in anticipation that capital expenditure (capex) allotment could be higher in budget 2025. But a modest uptick in FY26 capex has upset investors. L&T is considered as a proxy to the country’s infrastructure developments as government orders form a huge chunk of its order book.