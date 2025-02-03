L&T’s orders soothe, but margin irks

Of course, timely execution is a crucial variable here. L&T is confident of surpassing its FY25 year-on-year order inflow and revenue growth guidance of 10% and 15%, respectively. “With robust momentum in inflows, receiving 90% of last year inflows in 9MFY25, along with a healthy pipeline of ₹5.5 trillion for the next three months, we factor in 13.9% growth in inflows in FY25E," said an Elara Securities (India) report dated 31 January. Order book at ₹5.64 trillion provides a book-to-bill visibility of 3.2x, it added.