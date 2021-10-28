L&T's Q2 performance cheered by Street; stock gains 3%

So far in this year the stock has risen 42%, beating Nifty50's 21% returns in the same span. Going ahead, apart from the trajectory of order inflows, commentary on monetisation of non-core assets, will be key for the L&T stock, analysts said. The company’s management said that it is continuously exploring offloading stake in Nabha power and IDPL. Also, it expects to reach some closure on Hyderabad metro refinancing by March 2022.