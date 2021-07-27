Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro 's (L&T) June quarter earnings were a mixed bag. While the operating performance of its core engineering and construction (E&C) was largely in line with expectations, weakness in the finance business led to a miss in profit after tax. Also, its execution was weaker-than-expected.

But a key disappointment for investors in this stock came from the weak order inflows. The company's order inflow of ₹15,100 crore, rose 10% year-on-year, but still remains below pre-pandemic Q1FY20 levels of ₹30,000 crore. The company's management said that ordering activity during Q1FY22 remained healthy in metro, rural water supply, minerals and metal, power T&D and hydrocarbon offshore sectors.

Further, the prospects for the remaining part of the year remained strong at ₹8.96 trillion versus ₹9.08 trillion at the start of the year. Infrastructure prospects are up 33% year-on-year, the management said.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd point out that the core E&C order inflows were up just 11% despite the weak base of last year, which is a key negative. However, with a strong bid pipeline the faster conversion of prospects into final awarding is key for the stock's performance, said the domestic brokerage house.

Sharing a similar view, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd said, a modest uptick in order inflows of E&C business reflects pandemic-induced delay in order finalisations.

"L&T is well-placed to cover up for a weak start as the ordering prospects pipeline at end-June 2021 is up ~40% year-on-year. A 15% strike rate will make L&T grow both its order inflows and order backlog in excess of 10% in FY2022. This will enhance prospects of healthy double-digit growth in revenues for L&T beyond FY2023," said the Kotak report.

Meanwhile, the L&T management has maintained its full-year guidance of low to mid-teen growth in order inflows and revenue as well as core E&C margins to be maintained at FY21 levels.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.