Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >L&T's strong order pipeline gives hopes of faster revival after a subdued Q1

L&T's strong order pipeline gives hopes of faster revival after a subdued Q1

Premium
L&T is well-placed to cover up for a weak start as the ordering prospects pipeline at end-June 2021 is up ~40% year-on-year
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • The company's ordering activity during Q1FY22 remained healthy in metro, rural water supply, minerals and metal, power T&D and hydrocarbon offshore sectors

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) June quarter earnings were a mixed bag. While the operating performance of its core engineering and construction (E&C) was largely in line with expectations, weakness in the finance business led to a miss in profit after tax. Also, its execution was weaker-than-expected.

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) June quarter earnings were a mixed bag. While the operating performance of its core engineering and construction (E&C) was largely in line with expectations, weakness in the finance business led to a miss in profit after tax. Also, its execution was weaker-than-expected.

But a key disappointment for investors in this stock came from the weak order inflows. The company's order inflow of 15,100 crore, rose 10% year-on-year, but still remains below pre-pandemic Q1FY20 levels of 30,000 crore. The company's management said that ordering activity during Q1FY22 remained healthy in metro, rural water supply, minerals and metal, power T&D and hydrocarbon offshore sectors.

But a key disappointment for investors in this stock came from the weak order inflows. The company's order inflow of 15,100 crore, rose 10% year-on-year, but still remains below pre-pandemic Q1FY20 levels of 30,000 crore. The company's management said that ordering activity during Q1FY22 remained healthy in metro, rural water supply, minerals and metal, power T&D and hydrocarbon offshore sectors.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Further, the prospects for the remaining part of the year remained strong at 8.96 trillion versus 9.08 trillion at the start of the year. Infrastructure prospects are up 33% year-on-year, the management said.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd point out that the core E&C order inflows were up just 11% despite the weak base of last year, which is a key negative. However, with a strong bid pipeline the faster conversion of prospects into final awarding is key for the stock's performance, said the domestic brokerage house.

Sharing a similar view, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd said, a modest uptick in order inflows of E&C business reflects pandemic-induced delay in order finalisations.

"L&T is well-placed to cover up for a weak start as the ordering prospects pipeline at end-June 2021 is up ~40% year-on-year. A 15% strike rate will make L&T grow both its order inflows and order backlog in excess of 10% in FY2022. This will enhance prospects of healthy double-digit growth in revenues for L&T beyond FY2023," said the Kotak report.

Meanwhile, the L&T management has maintained its full-year guidance of low to mid-teen growth in order inflows and revenue as well as core E&C margins to be maintained at FY21 levels.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Don’t assume your health policy covers maternity insurance

Premium

Zomato eyes a big slice of this grocery unicorn

Premium

How the Sebi-mandated one-stop-shop for mutual funds will work

Premium

These two banks face the biggest risk from Vodafone Idea

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!