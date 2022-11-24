Lump sum flows into MF equity schemes lowest since November 20201 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 12:41 AM IST
The slowdown has been on account of HNIs waiting for a better entry point as the market is close to new high
The slowdown has been on account of HNIs waiting for a better entry point as the market is close to new high
NEW DELHI : Lump sum inflows into the equity segment, excluding new fund offers (NFOs), stood at ₹17,900 crore in October, the lowest since November 2020, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.