US FDA hands a chill pill to Lupin

Further, the clearance of one plant boosts confidence that the company may be able to resolve regulatory issues pertaining to other plants as well. Antique Stock Broking’s analysts believe there is a high probability that other critical plants such as Pithampur Unit 2 and Mandideep Unit 1, if inspected, can also get similar clearance from the FDA. This they believe is because the nature of observations cited for these plants were largely similar to the Goa plant and the remediation work undertaken by Lupin has been robust across its plants. The clearance of other facilities could trigger approvals for key products such as generics of Lialda, Nexium, Travatan Z, and Uceris, which provide fairly large market opportunities.