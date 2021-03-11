Lupin on firm ground with US product launches, but high base in Q4 a challenge

Intrarosa is Endoceutic's flagship product indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal vulvovaginal atrophy offered as a vaginal ovule containing 6.5 mg of Prasterone. The move by Lupin is to strengthen its gynaecology offering. The product has a promising potential looking at the under penetration in the market. It is estimated that over 50% of postmenopausal women suffer from the symptoms of vulvovaginal atrophy and that less than 10% of these women are treated with prescription medicines.

