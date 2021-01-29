Lupin Q3 net profit beats expectations, but Street awaits more triggers

Lupin's December quarter performance was led by a recovery in US sales growth, though domestic sales also revived after facing covid-19 led disruptions.

US, which remains the largest market and drives overall earnings, grew well during the quarter. North America sales, contributing 37% to overall revenues, grew 4.8% year-on-year. US sales, at $188 million, were slightly higher than $186 million seen in the previous year and $180 million in the previous quarter. The quarter saw three product launches in the US market, taking the number of products in the US generics market to 169.

Sales growth currently is being driven by a strong respiratory franchise. Prospects for Albuterol generics, which had received better-than-expected response, looks good. All eyes nevertheless will be on how sales of Tamifu generics pan out during the ongoing flu season.

Domestic formulation sales too supported Q3 performance after remaining under pressure earlier due to the covid-led disruptions. It contributed more than a third to overall sales, rising 5.4% YoY led by strong chronic segment sales.

The company did well in emerging markets and 'Rest of the World' markets, even as Asia Pacific sales (mainly the Philippines) are still down on a year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, it was heartening to see Lupin net sales grow 6.6% year-on-year after five consecutive quarters during which it reported declines. The change in product mix helped drive gross margins. Operating margin expanded, and at 20.4% it was better than 16.0% in the previous quarter and 14.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Even net profit at ₹438.3 crore beat Street expectations. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited had pegged net profit at ₹318.3 crore.

The Q3 performance may have impressed investors, but the Street is watching out for near-term earnings triggers like approvals and new launches.

Growth in the US market hinges on large product approvals and launches. Certain manufacturing facilities of the company still await regulatory clearance from the US FDA. Plants, such as those at Somerset in the US, have about 40 abbreviated new drug applications or ANDAs pending approval.

Meanwhile, the stock is trading at 27.7 times its FY22 estimates, and for sustaining the valuations, US growth momentum, regulatory clearance hold key.

