MUMBAI: Lupin Ltd managed a decent performance in the fourth quarter, with revenues just about in sync with analysts expectations but its gross margin was not quite what the Street was looking forward to. This drove its shares down about 2% in Friday's trade.

Its US revenues were healthy, growing 14.7% sequentially. Some of this can be attributed to stocking up in the US which not only perked up sales in the geography but pushed up the proportion to about 42% of total revenue. Most of the growth in Q4 last year stemmed from a one-time sale of products.

At home, the company outpaced the Indian market’s growth rate thanks to secular growth tailwinds deepening the penetration of drugs in the country. Its domestic revenue was up a decent 13.3% year-on-year, a dram above market expectations.

Even with steady US sales, though, the company's gross margin has not improved significantly, casting a pall on its results.

“Gross margin for the company stood at 63.5%, down 610bp YoY. This was largely due to change in the product mix," said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Worryingly, slower growth was seen in its rest-of-the-world and other markets. Besides, some costs have gone up, tightening the squeeze on margins.

Meanwhile, lesser research and development expenses, which fell to about 9% of revenues from around 11% in Q3, boosted operating margin.

That’s one of the reasons why its Ebitda margin swelled to 13.7% in Q4 from 11.4% in Q3. In the year-ago quarter, the Ebitda margin was high because of a one-off sales opportunity. Ebitda is earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortization.

“The savings in research and development has been a big factor influencing Ebitda margins this quarter. Apart from that, other costs have remained similar. While the US revenue has increased significantly, gross margin decline suggests that incremental revenue would have come at a lower margin," said Kunal Damesha, pharma analyst, Systematix Shares and Stocks.

Of course, in the coming quarters the lockdown is likely to lead to lower revenue growth. While the India market has been steady, US revenue is the key and the long-run growth pipeline is shaping up well. Even so, the stock's run-up of 17% in the past year may be fully pricing this growth.

