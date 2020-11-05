Lupin’s valuations may need a big growth push from the US market

Lupin’s stock has been meandering on the bourses and the second quarter’s lukewarm results may not fire up the stock soon. The Lupin stock, which had run up post lockdown, is down about 10% in the past one month.

Unlike some of the frontline pharma companies, Lupin has not quite outpaced the Street’s expectations. Revenues came in lower at 12% year-on-year, but was up sequentially. A good thing is that the US revenues picked up 15% sequentially. The management indicated that the full benefits of Albuterol would be seen in the next two quarters. Besides, its relaunch of generic Glumetza in September could also reflect in growth in the coming quarters.

In addition, Lupin’s about 46 first-to-file drug applications in its pipeline and other exclusive opportunities could aid revenue growth in the US in the second half. Still, investors must watch the US generic pricing after the new launches.

Lupin’s domestic market growth came in marginally higher than last year. But this could perk up and could be in the region of around 5-6% in the coming quarters.

A higher growth from emerging markets and the rest of the world is encouraging with sales picking up in the second quarter. The disruption in the rest of the world markets now seems to be behind. Even so, the growth has been a tad slow in its formulations segment overall over the year-ago period coming in at just 1%. Besides, the active pharma ingredient segment is also showing signs of tapering off down about 8.6% sequentially.

Lupin’s operating profits came in just about in-line with the Street’s expectations, but were down about 20% y-o-y. Note that last year operating profits included a one-time gain from licensing fees. But the company did not quite gain much from the sharp reduction in staff costs as other expenses were higher during the quarter. Overall, Ebitda margins stood at about 15.2% in Q2.

Nevertheless, despite the expected growth in its US pipeline, Lupin’s stock is valued at about 25 times FY22 earnings which is stiff. Its growth rates in the US markets will be key to sustain these valuations.

