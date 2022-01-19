Lupin’s acquisition of branded portfolio to boost domestic sales

Lupin Ltd's proposed acquisition of a portfolio of brands of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries and its associates is being seen as a positive. The turnover of the portfolio being acquired was at ₹95 crore during FY21. As the acquisition is being done at cash consideration of ₹325 crore, it implies an enterprise value to sales valuations of 3.3 times, which is attractive and lower than the industry average of 4-5 times, as per analysts.

