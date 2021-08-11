Lupin Ltd disappointed the Street with its US sales in the June quarter. The stock corrected over 6% on Wednesday. Lupin’s North America sales in Q1 at ₹1,333 crore contributed 35% to its overall sales and were up 9.6% on a low base of last year, but declined 10.8% sequentially.

It was much lower than analysts’ expectations. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) had expected the ramp-up in Labuterola and Brovana authorized generic launches to drive US sales to $200 million in Q1FY22. However, at $172 million, Lupin’s Q1 sales came much lower. Domestic sales, however, compensated to some extent for the lower-than-expected US sales. Formulation sales in India, which accounted for 42% of its overall sales, grew 27.2% sequentially and 27.3% year-on-year (y-o-y).

View Full Image offshore challenges

Nevertheless, the performance in other geographies, too, remained mixed. While growth markets (Latin America and Asia-Pacific region) and RoW (rest of the world) markets reported sequential rise of 9.7% and 23.4% in sales, respectively, Europe, Middle East and Africa disappointed with sales declining 30.3% sequentially.

Thanks to a milestone income of $50 million received from Boehringer Ingelheim during the quarter, the firm’s consolidated performance got some support. Consolidated sales thereby grew 12.7% sequentially and 22.2% y-o-y. High raw material costs hit gross margins, nevertheless the reported Ebitda could still grow 29.6% sequentially, and almost double on a y-o-y basis. Adjusted for extraordinary gains, Ebitda was up only 9% y-o-y and 21% down sequentially as per MOFSL reports.

Going forward, India sales are likely to remain strong and continue supporting Lupin’s growth. Nevertheless, US sales will have to be watched with caution. The miss in US sales during the quarter is largely attributed to pricing pressure in key famotidine generics. However, there are other products facing pricing pressure as well. Analysts at Credit Suisse Research in their note post Q1 had said that “though Q1 is typically a seasonally weaker quarter sequentially, impact of competitive intensity is now visible in famotidine, glumetza (with the entry of Ajanta Pharma and Granules India) and levothyroxine (price erosion increasing with large number of generics now present in the market)." The pressure on the US base business thereby remains a key concern for the Street.

